Magic Coach Jamahl Mosley Shares Expectations For Year 2

Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley is retaining much of the same roster he had in his first year with the team. Can he build off last year's positive developments?

Apart from drafting Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 pick, the Orlando Magic's primary core is the same from last year. That's very intriguing for a coach like Jamahl Mosley, who can really take the time to develop the young players of the roster.

"I think the biggest thing that these guys are gonna continue to understand is what were demanded last year and now more so it's just at a different scale," Mosley said. "That level of detail turns up the attention to what we're asking continues to grow and get and they understand exactly what that is."

While not changing much to a roster that won just 22 games last season might make you scratch their head, the team is hoping to shake off the injury bug this year. But with some of those injuries still lingering into this year's training camp, it adds to the competition at every position.

"I think it's an opportunity for these guys to really fully compete and obviously there's some guys that want to be in because of injury," Mosley said. "But I think each spot is going to have a level of competitiveness to it because they're fighting for that position."

While the team may not have finished where it wanted to last year, Mosley sees the positive developments made throughout the season and hopes to amplify them in his second season at the helm.

"We did some very good things throughout last year, and what we built throughout the summer," Mosley said. "So can we stick with that process and understand that they're getting better on a daily basis?"

The Magic begin its preseason Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedEx Forum. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.