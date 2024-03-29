Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green Admits He 'Deserved' Ejection vs. Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic lost its most recent game against the Golden State Warriors, and some interesting things happened just a few minutes after the ball was tipped.
Warriors veteran forward Draymond Green has a reputation when it comes to getting techincals and being ejected from games. And in the early stages of the game, that reputation showed itself, as Green was kicked out just under four minutes into the game.
"It just can’t happen. I said what I said. I deserved to be kicked out at that point," Green said on a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show. "Kind of wish I would have turned my body and angled it and gone to the bench, but yeah, it just can’t happen."
He reacted to a foul that was called on teammate Stephen Curry, and got a bit too close to the ref when he was doing so. Green received the first technical, and when he didn't back off, he received the second, ejecting him from the game.
This is Green's fourth ejection of the season, which makes him the first player to do that since former teammated Kevin Durant in the 2017-2018 season. It is also his 19th career ejection, which places him just six behind Rasheed Wallace for the most in the past 25 seasons.
The Magic was still not able to get the win, as Curry hit a dagger three-pointer with just 30 seconds left. The team will be looking to get some wins as the season closes out so it can rise in the Eastern Conference standings.
The Magic will be back in action tonight at home against Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from the Kia Center.