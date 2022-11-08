Skip to main content

Magic Injury Update: Jonathan Isaac 'Closer Than Ever' to Returning to Floor

Jonathan Isaac has missed over two years of action. But he's nearing his return to the Orlando Magic.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic remains one of the most injured teams in the league, but one of its players looks to get back on the court very soon.

Jonathan Isaac has missed the last two NBA seasons with knee and hamstring injuries, but he's expected to make his return to the floor very soon.

“The one thing on my mind is I’m closer,” Isaac told Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel. “I’m closer today than I was yesterday. Guys are getting to see me run up and down and play a little bit, and they’re excited, too. I’m closer than I’ve ever been. I’m going to get there sooner rather than later.”

Isaac says that he could play "10 minutes" or so if he had to play today, but he's looking to get fully in-shape for him to play as much as he can, if need be.

Isaac has a unique ramp-up process considering he has been sidelined for over two years, but when he returns to the Magic, it will be worth it. The Magic could use his defensive prowess and ability to switch on multiple defenders. It's a skill that the team could use in the frontcourt after allowing 129.6 points per game over the course of Orlando's three-game homestand.

The Magic return to the court Wednesday to face Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

By Jeremy Brener

