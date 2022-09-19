Skip to main content

Orlando Magic's Franz Wagner: Top 10 NBA Small Forward?

The second-year forward averaged 16 points, four rebounds and shot over forty percent from three en route to winning bronze at this years EuroBasket.

Entering his second NBA season, Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner is already regarded as one of the top small forwards in the association.

“A way better rookie season than most people anticipated,” the Through The Wire Podcast said. “I think [Wagner] might be the only rookie to crack the top ten lists from last season.”

The 21-year-old recently concluded a bronze medal run at this year's EuroBasket, which concluded a seventeen year drought for his home country of Germany. Over his nine games, Wagner posted 16 points, four rebounds while shooting over 40 percent from beyond the arc.

“It’s a really great feeling obviously for us, winning a medal in our country. I’m from Berlin so it’s extra-special for me,” Wagner said. “The coolest thing for me is to see all of these guys that have been working towards this for so many years and we managed to reward them, so it’s really cool.”

The second-year forward averaged 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Magic last season while shooting 46.7 percent from the field, including 35.4 percent from deep while also showing flashes of star potential on multiple occasions, scoring 25 points or more in nine contests, including a season-high 38 points against the Milwaukee Bucks.

“Wagner was right there with somebody like [RJ Barrett] as a rookie,” Through the Wire said. “It ain’t like Orlando is some fantastic situation, but I think for what he brings to the table they allowed him to do.”

Wagner will look to add on to a First-Team All Rookie campaign, with the addition of No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero and retaining the majority of last season's roster. 

The Magic's season opens October 19 on the road against the Detroit Pistons.

