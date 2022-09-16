Franz Wagner, Germany Fall Short to Spain in EuroBasket Semifinal

The Orlando Magic forward put it all out on the floor. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to top the Spaniards.

ORLANDO - Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner and the German national team are sad following their 96-91 loss to Spain in the EuroBasket semifinals.

Germany led the game at halftime 51-46, but it was unable to hold on to the lead throughout the second half. Germany held a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter, but the team was unable to weather the storming Spanish run in the final minutes of the loss.

Wagner capped off his brilliant tournament with a 15-point outing, short of some of his better performances throughout EuroBasket. Wagner dealt with adversity, but emerged himself as one of basketball's rising stars throughout the tournament.

In his eight-game run with Germany, Wagner averaged 16.1 points per game in just 25.9 minutes per contest. He also grabbed four rebounds per game and shot over 46 percent from beyond the arc. If he could post similar numbers in his second season with the Magic, Orlando should improve significantly this year.

While losing just before the final wasn't the result Wagner had envisioned, he and his teammates can walk away from the tournament knowing they played and represented their country well.

Germany will play Poland in the bronze medal match Sunday at 11:15 a.m. in Berlin. With the tournament wrapping up Sunday, Wagner will soon head back to the United States to participate in Magic training camp, which begins in two weeks.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.