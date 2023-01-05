Magic's Franz Wagner: NBA's Most Underrated Young Star?

The No. 8 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner has posted averages of 16.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists over his first 116 career games.

As NBA draft classes progress throughout their careers, it becomes more clear each passing season who made the right selection on the clock.

Some will become instant stars, while others will go down as legendary 'draft busts,' but sometimes players just fly under the radar despite playing well.

For Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner, the latter of those three is the definition of his career through 116 games.

“He’s about winning,” Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said of Wagner. “He’s one of the most competitive guys I’ve been around. Add that to the basketball IQ on top of that, that’s what makes him special.”

The No. 8 pick in the 2021 draft, Wagner's strides in his second season are about as "low-key" as his dominance for Germany this past summer at Eurobasket en route to a bronze medal.

Coming off a summer where he was the only member of the 2021 All Rookie First team left off ESPN's Top 100 players, the 21-year-old has improved upon his impressive rookie campaign - increasing his points (+4.7), FG% (+0.12), minutes (+2.6) and assists (+0.6).

Not only is the 6-10 forward able to score at a highly efficient clip (.480/.344/.874 this season), but does so in a variety of different ways.

As a rookie, Wagner ranked in the 73rd percentile as a pick and roll ball handler, 95th percentile as an isolation scorer and 99th percentile as a cutter.

“Franz showed a variety of ways to score the basketball but doing it in the flow of the offense, nothing was forced,” Fultz said. “Just playing his game and believing in the work he put in. That’s what Franz does. He’s a big-time player, man. It’s just exciting to be out there with him and see him grow.”

This season, the 21-year-old is averaging nearly 20 points per game, while proving his worth once inside the paint - ranking first in finishing ability among qualified second-year players.

Playing alongside No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero (21.8ppg), the pair could become the first Magic duo to average over 20 points per game since Shaq and Penny Hardaway did it in 1996.

After serving a one-game suspension last night, Wagner and Orlando is back in action tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies.

