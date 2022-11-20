Skip to main content

Pacers Out Run Magic at Home for Fourth Straight Win

The Orlando Magic fell to the Indiana Pacers in the first of two consecutive games between the two teams.

ORLANDO - Following a thrilling victory over the Chicago Bulls, the Orlando Magic were on the other end of a close contest Saturday night, falling to the Indiana Pacers 114-113. 

This Saturday night match-up was one full of scoring runs, with both teams holding double-digit leads at some point of the game. 

Starting with the Magic, who started the ball game firing, leading by as many as ten in the first quarter - including a 10-1 run to start the game. 

But the Pacers did not go down without a fight, taking its first lead of the game in the third quarter, capping off a 13-0 run that took just over two minutes. 

Indiana beat the buzzer twice in the victory, starting with rookie Bennedict Mathurin, drilling a three to conclude the first quarter to cut Orlando's lead to six.

Then, NBA assist leader Tyrese Haliburton closed out the first half with a near halfcourt buzzer beater to make the score 55-51. 

Franz Wagner (29), Bol Bol (22) and Mo Bamba (21 and season-high) were Orlando's leading scorer tonight.

And for Indiana, Haliburton (22 points and 14 assists), Myles Turner (20 points, 11 rebounds) and Aaron Nesmith (19) led the way offensively in their fourth straight win. 

The Magic and Pacers are back in action on Monday in Indiana. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

You can follow Riley Sheppard on Twitter @RileyDSheppard

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter

Bol Bol
News

NBA Most Improved Player Odds: Where's Magic Big Man Bol Bol?

By Jeremy Brener
USATSI_19469893
News

Magic Lose Nail-Biter to Pacers; Trae Young, Hawks Outlast Raptors - NBA Roundup

By The Magic Insider Staff
Mo-Bamba-Via-Sportingnews.com_
News

Pacers Out Run Magic at Home for Fourth Straight Win

By Riley Sheppard
Jalen Suggs
News

Magic vs. Pacers: 2 Things to Watch

By Jeremy Brener
Gary Harris
News

Magic vs. Pacers Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

By Jeremy Brener
Jalen Suggs
News

Jalen Suggs' Game-Winner Leads Magic Over Bulls

By Jeremy Brener
1231011529
News

Magic vs. Bulls: 3 Big Things to Watch

By Riley Sheppard
Jalen Suggs
News

Magic vs. Bulls Betting Odds: Orlando Big Underdogs in Chicago?

By Jeremy Brener
Paolo Banchero
News

Magic Rookie Paolo Banchero OUT vs. Bulls; When Will He Return?

By Jeremy Brener