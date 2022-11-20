Pacers Out Run Magic at Home for Fourth Straight Win

The Orlando Magic fell to the Indiana Pacers in the first of two consecutive games between the two teams.

ORLANDO - Following a thrilling victory over the Chicago Bulls, the Orlando Magic were on the other end of a close contest Saturday night, falling to the Indiana Pacers 114-113.

This Saturday night match-up was one full of scoring runs, with both teams holding double-digit leads at some point of the game.

Starting with the Magic, who started the ball game firing, leading by as many as ten in the first quarter - including a 10-1 run to start the game.

But the Pacers did not go down without a fight, taking its first lead of the game in the third quarter, capping off a 13-0 run that took just over two minutes.

Indiana beat the buzzer twice in the victory, starting with rookie Bennedict Mathurin, drilling a three to conclude the first quarter to cut Orlando's lead to six.

Then, NBA assist leader Tyrese Haliburton closed out the first half with a near halfcourt buzzer beater to make the score 55-51.

Franz Wagner (29), Bol Bol (22) and Mo Bamba (21 and season-high) were Orlando's leading scorer tonight.

And for Indiana, Haliburton (22 points and 14 assists), Myles Turner (20 points, 11 rebounds) and Aaron Nesmith (19) led the way offensively in their fourth straight win.

The Magic and Pacers are back in action on Monday in Indiana. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

