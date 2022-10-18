Magic Injury Report: Who Won't Play vs. Pistons?

The Orlando Magic is starting the season with a couple players still banged up. Here's a look at who will be sidelined in the season opener against the Detroit Pistons.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is just one sleep away from its season opener against the Detroit Pistons. While several players will be making their season debut, others will have to wait to make their first appearance in the 2022-23 campaign.

The Magic announced Tuesday that Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Jonathan Isaac and Moe Wagner won't play in Wednesday's game against the Pistons.

Fultz is dealing with a toe injury he suffered just before the start of training camp.

Harris tore his meniscus during the offseason and still needs to recovery from surgery.

Isaac, who hasn't appeared in a game in over two years, is still rehabbing his knee injury. However, Isaac has stated that he expects to play at some point this season.

Wagner's injury is the most recent. He sprained his ankle in Friday night's preseason contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. It's the second ankle sprain for Wagner in the past few months. He missed all of EuroBasket 2022 for the German national team.

None of these players have specific timetables to return, but the hope is that these players recover quickly and add to the depth Orlando has going into the season.

For the Pistons, Nerlens Noel (foot) and Marvin Bagley (knee) won't play against the Magic.

The Magic open its season against the Pistons at Little Caesar's Arena tomorrow night at 7 p.m. The game can be watched on NBA League Pass or locally on Bally Sports Florida.

