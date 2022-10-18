Magic Preseason Profile: Moe Wagner Losing Footing on Roster?

Orlando Magic big man Moe Wagner has a lot of competition for playing time. Will he be able to find minutes?

ORLANDO - Orlando Magic big man Moe Wagner is fighting for playing time next to several talented younger frontcourt players.

Wagner is entering his third season with the Magic, and while he may not be one of the team's foundational pieces, he still has a valuable role.

Let's take a look back at what Wagner was able to produce last year, as well as what we can look forward to seeing this season.

2021-22 Season Review

Wagner played 63 games last season, with all but three coming off the bench. He averaged nine points and 3.7 rebounds per game.

While the numbers are a bit mundane, one statistic really stands out ... 67.2 percent from 2-point range. Wagner's strengths are scoring by the rim, but he also creates space and is usually placed on the perimeter. Given the Magic's injuries in the frontcourt last season, Wagner saw a ton of playing time that he might not see in 2022-23.

2022-23 Season Preview

Wagner will start the season on the sidelines. He sprained his ankle in the final preseason game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“He’s still in the evaluation process,” Mosley said. “The reason why we don’t give timetables is because of that reason — you don’t know exactly what’s going to happen. Similar to Jalen being out, that’s why we try to say there’s no timetable to what we’re doing.”

When Wagner comes back, he'll likely see playing time during back-to-backs and/or when other big men get injured.

He might not play a huge role on the floor, but he's a solid veteran who is key to the team's chemistry and the team favorably views his strengths both on and off the court.

