Orlando Magic Coach Jamahl Mosley Takes Blame for Loss vs. Charlotte Hornets

The Orlando Magic's three-game win streak was snapped with a loss to the Charlotte Hornets, and head coach Jamahl Mosley thinks that he needs to be better.

The Orlando Magic suffered a loss to the Charlotte Hornets in its last game, and a loss like this is painful given the circumstances that the team is currently in.

The team is trying to get as high of a seed as possible, and losing a game that it should have won is not the way to climb the standings. Head coach Jamahl Mosley said in his postgame interview that he takes the blame for the tough loss and the team's play.

"That’s on me. I’ve gotta do a better job getting them prepared for what they’re going to see. I’ve got to a better job."

Rookie Brandon Miller had a huge game, finishing with 32 points on an incredible 11-13 shooting from the field. The Magic was not able to get many shots to fall, as it shot 44 percent from the field and 23 percent from three, and this caused the team to not lead once in the game.

The Magic has five games remaining in its season, and if it wants to get as high of a seed in the Eastern Conference as possible, then it will have to play better basketball than what it has been as of late.

The Magic will be back in action on Sunday at home against DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET from the Kia Center.

