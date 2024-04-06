NBA Standings: Where's Orlando Magic After Loss vs. Charlotte Hornets?

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is wishing it had Friday night's loss against the Charlotte Hornets back since it would have given the team a huge boost in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

A win would have given the Magic the No. 3 seed going into Saturday's games, but a loss puts Orlando one game behind the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Apr 5, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Davis Bertans (9) handles the Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Magic also got extremely lucky, because the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks also lost on Saturday night to teams outside of the top eight in the East. The Bucks lost to the Toronto Raptors at home in a shocking upset. The Raptors had lost 15 consecutive games going into Friday night's contest. Meanwhile, the Knicks fell to the Chicago Bulls at the United Center, which prevented them from overtaking the Magic for the No. 4 seed.

Going into Saturday, the Bucks remain in second place, but only one game separates them from the Cavaliers, who play against the Los Angeles Lakers in a critical game for both conferences on Saturday afternoon. The Magic and Knicks remain tied for the No. 4 seed, but Orlando has the tiebreaker after winning the season series.

With five games to go, the Magic needs to win as many as possible. The two games against the Bucks are the most critical since it gives Orlando control of its own destiny. Five straight wins to end the season will get the Magic no worse than the No. 3 seed. If the Cavs lose one game in that stretch, the Magic could climb to the No. 2 spot.

The Magic returns to the court for a big game on Sunday against the Bulls at the Kia Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.