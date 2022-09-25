Magic Guard Markelle Fultz Fractures Toe; Will He Miss Start of Season?

Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz was hopeful to be healthy for the start of the season this year. However, once again, it appears to not be the case.

The injury bug has stung Markelle Fultz once again.

According to Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel, Fultz fractured his big toe during a workout before arriving in Orlando for training camp, which begins this week.

Fultz was expected to compete for the team's starting point guard role alongside Cole Anthony, but the former No. 1 overall pick will be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Luckily for Fultz and the Orlando Magic, this injury won't require surgery. However, Fultz will have to wear a boot and rest for a bit before returning to action. There hasn't been a timetable given for Fultz's potential return, but with the season tipping off less than a month away, there's a good chance he won't be able to play for the team's season opener on October 19 against the Detroit Pistons.

Given Fultz's injury history, both historically and recently, the Magic need to preserve its point guard as much as possible and look at the big picture. While it would be nice to have Fultz ready for opening night, having him 100 percent healthy is more important for the bigger picture.

Usually, a toe fracture takes around 4-6 weeks to heal, but based on what we know so far, the timetable of Fultz's injury and when the fracture happened is unsure. Therefore, we can't ultimately predict when Fultz will return quite yet.

The Magic hold its annual media day Monday, so there's a good chance we'll hear an update from Fultz and/or the team then.

