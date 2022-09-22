Magic Ex Coach Frank Vogel Joining Celtics After Ime Udoka Suspension?

Frank Vogel coached the Orlando Magic from 2016-18. After he was fired by the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason, Vogel could be looking for work and the Boston Celtics may have an opening.

ORLANDO - The NBA world is in shock after learning about Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka's possible suspension after violating team guidelines.

With training camp just days away, the Celtics have to pick up the pieces quickly and will likely look for an internal promotion for assistant coach Joe Mazzulla. However, Mazzulla, like the rest of the Celtics coaches, has not been a head coach in the NBA. That lack of experience on the coaching staff could spell trouble for the Celtics, who are looking to return to the NBA Finals this season after losing in six games to the Golden State Warriors this past June.

Sports Illustrated posed the idea of a former Orlando Magic coach Frank Vogel to potentially join the Celtics staff.

Vogel, 49, coached the Magic from 2016-18 and led them to a 54-110 record across two seasons. He began his coaching career with the Celtics in 2001 and has a long relationship with general manager Brad Stevens. Vogel's last coaching stop came with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2019-22, where he helped them win the 2020 NBA Finals. After he was fired this past offseason, Vogel may decide to team up with the Lakers' biggest rival.

Whether Vogel joins as the main guy or an assistant to assist Joe Mazzulla or another promoted assistant, it appears his coaching career may have at least one more wind.

