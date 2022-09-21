What Are The Best Magic Games of All-Time?

NBA TV recently celebrated all 30 teams over 30 days and has sights set on the Orlando Magic.

NBA TV is putting its focus on all 30 teams over the course of 30 days. And on Tuesday, the NBA-focused programming centered around the Orlando Magic and some re-runs of the most significant and entertaining games the team has played in franchise history.

Here's the programming schedule:

Magic vs. New Jersey Nets - Nov. 20, 1993

In Shaquille O'Neal's second with the Magic, he had one of the greatest games of his storied career.

In a 87-85 win over New Jersey, O'Neal posted the ridiculous stat line of 24 points, 28, rebounds, and 15 blocks.

Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets - Nov. 9, 1994

Another Shaq masterclass.

The Magic won 130-128 in the third game of the season and even the powerful Hornets frontcourt of Larry Johnson and Alonzo Mourning couldn't O'Neal the dominanting presence of O'Neal. He posted 46 points, 20 rebounds, three assist, three blocks, and one steal.

Magic vs. Houston Rockets - Dec. 25, 1995

The season after the Magic were swept by the Rockets in the NBA Finals, Houston and Orlando were matched up together on Christmas Day later that year.

The Magic pulled away from the defending champs with a 92-90 victory, as all five Orlando starters of O'Neal, Penny Hardaway, Horace Grant, Nick Anderson, and Dennis Scott scored in double figures.

Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers - Game 6, 2009 Eastern Conference Finals

Led by Dwight Howard, the Magic upset LeBron James and the No. 1 seeded Cavs with a 103-90 win at home to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1995.

Howard had 40 points and 14 rebounds in the win. The Magic would go on to lose in five games to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Magic vs. Chicago Bulls - Game 6, 1995 Eastern Conference Semifinals

The best season in Magic history that point, which saw the team make its first-ever Finals appearance - was highlighted by defeating Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and the legendary Chicago Bulls in six games during the second round of the playoffs.

This was Jordan's "I'm Back" year, as the Magic killed all the hype surrounding another potential championship for Chicago. Orlando would go on to be swept by the Rockets in the Finals two rounds later, but O'Neal and Hardaway had officially arrived.

Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers - Dec. 25, 2003

Tracy McGrady's final season with the Magic saw the team finish with a 21-61 record, but he put on a show on Christmas Day against a rookie LeBron James.

Orlando pulled away from the Cavs in overtime for a 113-101 win, as McGrady posted 41 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists, and three steals while James impressed with 34 points and six assists.

