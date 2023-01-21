The Orlando Magic defeated the New Orleans Pelicans at home Friday night 123-110.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (17-28) fed off its home crowd late in Friday's contest against the New Orleans Pelicans (26-20).

After not playing since Sunday's loss to the Denver Nuggets, Orlando appeared a bit too rested at first against the Pelicans - starting a mere 4 of 16 from the field.

And New Orleans would take advantage, jumping out to a 20-8 lead before the home crowd could find their seats.

But as the game went on, Orlando regained its footing connecting on 11 straight field goals at one point and taking its first lead at the 8:03 mark of the second quarter.

Franz Wagner (30) led all scorers on the night, including a career-high for points in the half with 21, including nine assists and six rebounds.

Trailing 91-88 entering the fourth, the energy in the Amway Center was contagious over the final 12 minutes, outscoring New Orleans 35-19 over the final quarter.

Along with Wagner, Cole Anthony (22), Gary Harris (15) and Bol Bol (12) all notched double-digit points.

CJ McCollum (23), Jonas Valanciunas (20) and Trey Murphy III (18) led New Orleans in the score column.

The Magic is back in action tomorrow night on the road against the Washington Wizards. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

