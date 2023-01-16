WATCH: Nikola Jokic Buzzer Beater Stuns Magic; Nuggets Grab 6th Straight Win

The Orlando Magic ended its five-game road trip on the wrong end of a Nikola Jokic buzzer-beater that gave the Denver Nuggets their 30th win of the season.

The Orlando Magic (16-28) is taking a quiet flight home after Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (30-13) left the team speechless after a 119-116 loss at Ball Arena Sunday night.

With the game tied at 116 and the clock winding down, Jokic stepped back and hit the game-winning triple to put the Nuggets up three points with 0.2 seconds left.

"An MVP-type player made an MVP-type play," head coach Jamahl Mosley said. "That's what it came down to."

The two-time reigning MVP crushed the Magic in the final moments, but Orlando held its own against the best team in the Western Conference.

Trailing by 15 points at halftime, the Magic stepped up to the plate in the second half and stormed back to take a four-point lead with less than two minutes to go.

In the waning seconds of the game, Markelle Fultz missed a key putback and a free throw that could have changed the fortunes of the game, but Jokic's buzzer-beater erased all of the hard work Orlando put to claw back into it.

"I love those moments," Fultz said. "I missed one today but I'm always ready to step up in those positions and knock them down."

The Magic finishes its five-game road trip 2-3 with a pair of those losses coming by less than three points. It's not the full results you want in the win-loss column, but the eye test looks promising for the team as it hopes to win some of those games back when it returns home.

Orlando is back in front of its fans Friday as the team takes on the New Orleans Pelicans. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

