Magic's Paolo Banchero Meets Rockets' Jabari Smith: 5 Questions Ahead of Rookie Matchup

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is preparing for its third game of a seven-game homestand Monday against the Houston Rockets.

It's the first time that No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero and No. 3 selection Jabari Smith are meeting in a regular season game. Banchero and Smith were the top two options to be Orlando's top selection in June's NBA Draft.

To learn more about Smith and the Rockets' current state of affairs, we spoke with Inside The Rockets contributor Coty Davis to learn more.

The Rockets, like the Magic, have struggled in the early part of the season. What's the main catalyst behind the team's slow start?



The Rockets' lack of experience. Outside of their contest against the Bucks, Timberwolves and Trail Blazers, the Rockets had a chance to win each and every game. But when it came down to fourth-quarter execution, Houston began to unravel. Despite their 1-9 start, the Rockets have improved in nearly every area from defense to ball movement. But experience cannot be rushed.

The Magic nearly drafted Jabari Smith this summer, but selected Paolo Banchero instead. How has Smith looked in the early part of the season?



Smith has had an up-and-down start to his NBA career. There are times when he looks comfortable out on the court playing alongside Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr., and then there are times when Smith appears to be having a rough time trying to find his rhythm on the offensive side of the ball. I believe Smith could be having a hard time trying to get accustomed to playing the third option for the Rockets on offense, given that he has been a No. 1 option for most of his basketball career. But he has made an impact on the defensive end, given that Houston has seen improvements in their defense through the first 10 games of the season.

What's one thing people should know about the Rockets that you can't find in a box score?



That this is a team that is hard to compete against. As I mentioned before, the Rockets have made several significant improvements to their team. Despite their fourth-quarter execution, the Rockets have given nearly all of their opponents a scare, just ask the Los Angeles Clippers. Playing against the Rockets will not result in an easy win.

If the Rockets were to lose Monday night, what would be the reason why?

Not having Jabari Smith Jr.

Smith missed the Rockets' contest against the Timberwolves due to an illness, and his absence hindered Houston's performance on the defensive side of the ball. Smith's status for the Rockets' interconference match against the Magic is unknown as of right now.

What's your prediction for Monday's game?



Rockets 115, Magic 109

