Magic Rookie Paolo Banchero on Team-Wide Injury Recovery: 'The Time's Coming'

The Orlando Magic have been plagued by injuries this season but rookie Paolo Banchero sees a bright light at the end of the tunnel.

The Orlando Magic hasn't yet climbed out of the NBA cellar this season, and injuries are partially to blame.

On a roster that boasts an impressive combination of skill, size, talent and youth, the Magic is undoubtedly a team to keep an eye on in the coming seasons. But Orlando rookie Paolo Banchero - who has missed the past seven games with an ankle injury - feels confident that time could be sooner rather than later for guys like him, Markelle Fultz (toe), Gary Harris (knee), Chuma Okeke (knee) and Cole Anthony (oblique).

"We know the time's coming where we're all gonna be back, we're all gonna be playing," Banchero said. "We know that's coming, so we don't want to rush it, we don't want to look too far ahead. You want to just stay in the moment."

The Magic has looked steady at times despite a 5-13 record. Wins over Western Conference contenders like the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks showed what the team is capable of. It's an exciting for Magic fans to imagine how much more this potential will bloom once everyone is back.

"It definitely was good seeing Gary get out there, he's been playing really (well) and then Markelle getting in practice and moving full speed, it's all good to see," Banchero said.

The Magic is still in the rebuilding stages, so the record obviously isn't as big of priority compared to the growth of the team. But once the full talent of the team spreads its wings, it'll be easy to see just how talented the Magic is when a healthy squad is on the floor.

Orlando (5-13) hosts the Philadelphia 76ers (9-9) on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

