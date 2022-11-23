Magic Rookie Paolo Banchero's All-Star Case Burned By Injuries?

Paolo Banchero averaged 23.5 points per game before injuring his ankle. Can the Orlando Magic rookie still make a case for the All-Star team this year?

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is highly anticipating No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero's return to the floor. It could come as early as Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers at home after missing the past seven games with a sprained ankle.

Before Banchero's injury, he was playing not just as the best rookie, but arguably one of the top players in the league. Averaging 23.5 points per game along with 8.3 rebounds warranted some All-Star consideration. But has that gone away with his absence? Not in the eyes of The Athletic's Sam Vecenie.

Assuming Paolo Banchero gets healthy soon after missing Orlando’s past seven games with an ankle injury, there is a genuine All-Star conversation to be had right now about him, something that rarely happens for first-year players. I can’t quite get there because I don’t necessarily know how much of his game is translating to winning basketball — he just turned 20, so you wouldn’t expect it to — but the conversation is reasonable, and he’s been the most impressive rookie of this season by a healthy amount due to his shot-creation gifts.

Obviously Banchero's absence hasn't helped his All-Star candidacy, but if he picks up where he left off and can stay off the sidelines, he'll have a decent shot at it.

Banchero would be the first rookie named an All-Star since Blake Griffin back in 2011 and just the eighth player to accomplish the feat since 1990. It's rare, but doable if Banchero continues along the trajectory he has started for himself in his career.

The Magic return to action Friday against the 76ers at home. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

