'I Think It's Actually Coming Together There': Magic Play-In a Possibility?

The Orlando Magic are projected to miss the playoffs once again this season, but can No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero propel the team to the postseason?

ORLANDO - It does not take much research to see how low expectations are for the Orlando Magic next season.

With a win projection set at 26.5, and play-in odds set at +700, there is money to be made for those optimistic about No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero and Orlando.

One of those with faith in what the Magic are building is The Ringer host Bill Simmons, who spoke on his podcast about the Magic's breakout chances.

"I really like the [Franz Wagner] and Banchero combo," Simmons said. "I like their team so I'm going over [26.5]. I like their Play-In bet at +700, I think it's good value, could they be the tenth team in the East? Why not."

There has been a slight raise in Orlando's win total odds since before preseason, which could have to do with the improvements from Wagner and what Banchero flashed in the those exhibition games.

What is left to be seen is just how much of an impact Banchero will have on this young roster that won just 22 games a season ago.

The 6-10 forward started off slow over the first two preseason games, averaging just 8.5 points on 27 percent from the field.

However, Banchero and his teammates picked it up over the final three games, going undefeated while averaging 17.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, while shooting 93.3 percent from the free throw line on five attempts per game.

"[Banchero] doesn't need [the ball] to be productive," Ryen Russillo said. "But the best version of [Banchero] is with the ball in his hands. [Carter] is a small player, I think it's actually coming together there."

The Magic open its regular season in the Motor City tomorrow against the Detroit Pistons.

