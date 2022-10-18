Skip to main content

Magic Starting 5: Jalen Suggs Healthy For Opener vs. Pistons?

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. JALEN SUGGS READY FOR WEDNESDAY'S OPENER

"Head coach Jamahl Mosley told reporters Sunday that second-year guard Jalen Suggs, who suffered a bone bruise on Oct. 7 against the Dallas Mavericks, will be available to play in the team's season opener against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday."

2. PAOLO BANCHERO SPEAKS WITH MARC STEIN

"I'm trying to win every game out there. We've got guys on the team who share the same mentality, so I don't think we're just going to get comfortable with losing and just make it a thing where we're coming into the game just expecting to lose, or that we're just going to move on if we lose a close game. That's just not the guy I am. I'm real competitive."

3. FINAL ROSTER

Guards: Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, R.J. Hampton, Terrence Ross, Gary Harris, Kevon Harris (two-way)

Forwards: Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Jonathan Isaac, Chuma Okeke, Caleb Houstan, Admiral Schofield (two-way)

Bigs: Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba, Bol Bol, Mo Wagner

4. TONIGHT'S GAMES

In tonight's season opener, the Philadelphia 76ers travel to New England to face the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. Then, the reigning champion Golden State Warriors receive their rings and host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

5. MAGIC SEASON COUNTDOWN

The Magic is one day away from kicking off the season against the Detroit Pistons on October 19.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Jalen Suggs
News

Magic Starting 5: Jalen Suggs Healthy For Opener vs. Pistons?

By Jeremy Brener
Paolo Banchero
News

'Real Competitive' Magic Rookie Paolo Banchero 'Trying to Win Every Game'

By Riley Sheppard
Jalen Suggs
News

Magic Guard Jalen Suggs Practicing with Team; Will He Play Wednesday vs. Pistons?

By Jeremy Brener
Paolo Banchero
News

Magic Starting 5: Paolo Banchero Days Away From NBA Debut

By Jeremy Brener
paolo banchero 21
News

Rookie of the Year? Magic No. 1 Pick Paolo Banchero Reveals 'Main Goal'

By Zach Dimmitt
cannady
News

Magic Waive Devin Cannady, Finalize 15-Man Roster

By Jeremy Brener
Jalen Suggs
News

Magic Preseason Profile: Jalen Suggs Looking to Bounce Back in Second Season?

By Riley Sheppard
Paolo Banchero
News

Magic Win Preseason Finale vs. Cavs, Prepare for Regular Season to Start

By Jeremy Brener
R.J. Hampton
News

Cavaliers vs. Magic Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

By Jeremy Brener