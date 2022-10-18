Magic Starting 5: Jalen Suggs Healthy For Opener vs. Pistons?

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. JALEN SUGGS READY FOR WEDNESDAY'S OPENER

"Head coach Jamahl Mosley told reporters Sunday that second-year guard Jalen Suggs, who suffered a bone bruise on Oct. 7 against the Dallas Mavericks, will be available to play in the team's season opener against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday."

2. PAOLO BANCHERO SPEAKS WITH MARC STEIN

"I'm trying to win every game out there. We've got guys on the team who share the same mentality, so I don't think we're just going to get comfortable with losing and just make it a thing where we're coming into the game just expecting to lose, or that we're just going to move on if we lose a close game. That's just not the guy I am. I'm real competitive."

3. FINAL ROSTER

Guards: Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, R.J. Hampton, Terrence Ross, Gary Harris, Kevon Harris (two-way)

Forwards: Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Jonathan Isaac, Chuma Okeke, Caleb Houstan, Admiral Schofield (two-way)

Bigs: Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba, Bol Bol, Mo Wagner

4. TONIGHT'S GAMES

In tonight's season opener, the Philadelphia 76ers travel to New England to face the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. Then, the reigning champion Golden State Warriors receive their rings and host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

5. MAGIC SEASON COUNTDOWN

The Magic is one day away from kicking off the season against the Detroit Pistons on October 19.

