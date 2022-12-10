Magic Rookie Paolo Banchero 'Not Afraid of Big Moments'

Through his first 20 career games, Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero ranks sixth in the NBA in free throw attempts at 8.65 per contest.

ORLANDO - In just 20 career games, Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero wasted no time making NBA history.

Behind a 23-point effort on Friday night against the Toronto Raptors, the No. 1 pick joined New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson and Michael Jordan as the only first-year players to score 20+ points in 15 of their first 20 games.

If Banchero keeps up his current scoring clip of 21.9 points per game, he would rank second amongst all 21st century rookies in the category - trailing only 2010-2011 Blake Griffin's mark of 22.5.

But what has been arguably Banchero's strongest instinct is the 20-years-old's ability to get to the free throw line.

Currently ranking sixth in the NBA in free throw attempts per game (8.65), his ability to reach the charity stripe has shown brightest in the Magic's past two victories.

In Orlando's Wednesday night win against the Los Angeles Clippers, Banchero knocked down 13 of 14 from the charity stripe over the course of the game, including six straight to close out the overtime victory.

“That he’s continuing to put that work in," head coach Jamahl Mosley said on his knack on getting to the line. "He’s in the gym early, he’s taking his time shooting with our shooting coaches. Our guys do a great job with him and helping him slow the game down, see the things he needs to do. But he’s also not afraid of big moments.”

Banchero once again sealed the game in the 113-109 win over the Raptors on Friday - knocking down 3 of his 4 attempts over the final two minutes.

“I would say I’m [really] comfortable," Banchero said postgame. "I think it’s just my teammates believing in me, and we all trust each other in those moments. We trusted Markelle (Fultz) with that last shot and Franz (Wagner) got the rebound and put it back. We trusted each other on that defensive possession at the end; me and Markelle. The plan wasn’t really to switch but we ended up switching and leaving me on (Pascal) Siakam. I think just the trust that we have within the team, within the locker room. I don’t mind stepping up and hitting those free throws."

The rookie currently shoots at a 75.1% mark from the charity stripe, a slight jump from his 72.9% mark during his freshman campaign at Duke.

Banchero and the Magic is back in action tomorrow night at home against the Raptors.

