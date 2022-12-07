Magic Starting 5: Bol Bol Praised by Kevin Durant

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. MAGIC BIG MAN BOL BOL GETS KIND WORDS FROM KEVIN DURANT

"He's unique, he's tough to deal with," Durant said. "You see his confidence growing by the game. He can pretty much do anything on the floor on the basketball court.

"He's great for the league, I think we'll start to see him continue to be more and more of an impact player as time goes on."

2. JONATHAN ISAAC SENT TO G LEAGUE

"The 6-11 forward likely will not play any scheduled games while down in Lakeland, but will give him time to fully practice - something that NBA teams rarely do in the heart of the regular season."

3. VICTOR WEMBANYAMA 'AN ALIEN', SAYS LEBRON JAMES

"The 18-year-old, standing at 7-3, has gained international fame for his shooting abilities. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James referred to Wembanyama as "an alien" after watching him partake in an exhibition game against the American developmental team NBA G League Ignite over the summer. Currently representing French club Metropolitans 92, Wembanyama briefly introduced himself to the NBA scene with 37 points and a 7'11 wingspan."

4. WOLVES SIGN LAKERS EX MATT RYAN

The Minnesota Timberwolves are adding to their roster, signing three-point specialist Matt Ryan to a two-way contract.

Ryan played 12 games earlier this season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic is back in action tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers at 7:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

