Magic Starting 5: Paolo Banchero New Career High, Franz Wagner Eyes Growth

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. MAGIC FALL TO 0-5, BUT PAOLO NOTCHES NEW CAREER-HIGH

"No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero continued his 20-point streak again after scoring a career-high 29 points. Second-year pro Franz Wagner also chipped in with 22 points. For the Cavaliers, all five starters scored in double figures, with Evan Mobley leading the way scoring 22 points. Cedi Osman also scored 14 points off the bench."

2. FRANZ WAGNER KEEPS WORKING

"I wouldn’t say it’s a measurable result that we’re going for. We’re going for progression every day and getting better," Wagner said. "Even though we’ve lost the first few games, I think you can see a lot of improvements compared to last year."

3. KNICKS GRAB OT WIN OVER HORNETS

"The Knicks (3-1) have now won three in a row, sweeping an early homestand that also included wins over Detroit and Orlando. It's the first time they're multiple games over .500 since last November. They also prevailed in their first three MSG games for the first time since the start of the 2011-12 season."

4. ANT LEADS WOLVES PAST SPURS

”Minnesota came out of the gate with a hot offensive performance. Anthony Edwards scored 16 of his 34 points in the first quarter, with all five of his made shots coming from beyond the arc. The Timberwolves shot 10-13 (76.8 percent) from 3-point range in the opening period alone — setting a franchise record for makes in a quarter."

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic is back in action Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

