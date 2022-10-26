Skip to main content

'I've Just Got to Keep Working': Orlando Magic Forward Franz Wagner on His Second NBA Season

Franz Wagner, the Orlando Magic's second first round pick in last year's draft, finished fifth in Rookie of the Year voting a season ago.

ORLANDO - Franz Wagner, the second-year forward for the Orlando Magic, is a prototype of what every NBA franchise is looking for in this era of position-less basketball.  

The 6-10 Germany native, who spent two season's at Michigan before declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft, averaged over 16 points and four rebounds this offseason when he returned back home to play in this summer's EuroBasket.

"As a young basketball player, that’s what you dream about growing up, playing for your national team," Wagner said. "I was in Berlin, where I grew up. It was super special for me.

"I think this experience helped me a lot, and hopefully it’ll help me a lot in the future to bring German basketball a little bit more notoriety."

Now four games into his sophomore campaign, the First-Team All Rookie Team recipient has a new look team from last years roster, including this years No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol and the improvements of Jalen Suggs, Wendell Carter Jr, and Cole Anthony. 

"I wouldn’t say it’s a measurable result that we’re going for. We’re going for progression every day and getting better," Wagner said. "Even though we’ve lost the first few games, I think you can see a lot of improvements compared to last year."

In just a handful of games together, Wagner has made a lasting impression on the aforementioned Banchero, using his 6-10 playmaking ability to make the game easier for the rookie. 

"He's so big and skilled," Banchero said. "He's also really smart. You can trust that he'll make the right read and the right play. It helps a lot having a guy that size with the right IQ to play the position."

And the feeling is mutual from Wagner, who was in the same boat as the rookie a year ago. 

"I’m super impressed. It’s not just the output [Banchero] has had already in these first few games," Wagner said. "His poise, composure, and confidence that he brings not just for himself but for the whole group are really impressive for such a young guy."

For the two 6-10 unicorns, the tandem is looking to build something in Magic City, a franchise who has made just two playoff appearances in the last decade. 

The Magic are back in action tonight on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

