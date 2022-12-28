Magic vs. Pistons GAMEDAY Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is getting right back in the saddle in the second half of a back-to-back as the team travels to the midwest to face the Detroit Pistons.
The last time the two teams played came in the season opener, where the Pistons got the better of the Magic, but things look a little different going into this matchup.
Cade Cunningham is out after undergoing season-ending surgery on his left leg and the Pistons are eyeing next year's top draft pick Victor Wembanyama. The Magic was also on that wavelength with them, but Orlando hopes to perform slightly better than the bottom of the barrel.
Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight's game ...
Magic vs. Pistons Broadcast Information
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 28
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
- Radio: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
- Live Stream: NBA League Pass
Magic vs. Pistons Injury Report
Orlando Magic
- Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)
- Jalen Suggs (OUT - knee)
- Chuma Okeke (OUT - knee)
Detroit Pistons
- Cade Cunningham (OUT - leg)
- Isaiah Livers (OUT - shoulder)
- Marvin Bagley (OUT - illness)
Magic vs. Pistons Projected Starters
Orlando Magic
- PG Markelle Fultz
- SG Franz Wagner
- SF Bol Bol
- PF Paolo Banchero
- C Moe Wagner
Detroit Pistons
- PG Killian Hayes
- SG Jaden Ivey
- SF Bojan Bogdanovic
- PF Jalen Duren
- C Isaiah Stewart
