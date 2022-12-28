Magic vs. Pistons GAMEDAY Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Detroit Pistons host the Orlando Magic Wednesday night. Here's everything you need to know.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is getting right back in the saddle in the second half of a back-to-back as the team travels to the midwest to face the Detroit Pistons.

The last time the two teams played came in the season opener, where the Pistons got the better of the Magic, but things look a little different going into this matchup.

Cade Cunningham is out after undergoing season-ending surgery on his left leg and the Pistons are eyeing next year's top draft pick Victor Wembanyama. The Magic was also on that wavelength with them, but Orlando hopes to perform slightly better than the bottom of the barrel.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight's game ...

Magic vs. Pistons Broadcast Information

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 28

Wednesday, Dec. 28 Time: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM

: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Magic vs. Pistons Injury Report

Orlando Magic

Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)

Jalen Suggs (OUT - knee)

Chuma Okeke (OUT - knee)

Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham (OUT - leg)

Isaiah Livers (OUT - shoulder)

Marvin Bagley (OUT - illness)

Magic vs. Pistons Projected Starters

Orlando Magic

PG Markelle Fultz

SG Franz Wagner

SF Bol Bol

PF Paolo Banchero

C Moe Wagner

Detroit Pistons

PG Killian Hayes

SG Jaden Ivey

SF Bojan Bogdanovic

PF Jalen Duren

C Isaiah Stewart

