Pistons' Cade Cunningham OUT For Season; Magic Affected in Victor Wembanyama Sweepstakes?

The Orlando Magic's chances at the top pick may have taken a shot after it was announced that Detroit Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham would miss the rest of the season.

ORLANDO - A strong majority of Detroit Pistons fans are devastated after it was announced that last year's No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham would sit the rest of the season with a shin injury that will require surgery.

In 12 games this season, Cunningham averaged 19.9 points and six assists per game. The Pistons, who hold the league's worst record at 7-22, will now be forced to play without their star player and will almost certainly remain among the bottom-feeders in the NBA.

However, that may not be a terrible thing for this season's biggest loser.

The coveted prize that awaits one terrible team comes in a rather large size ... a 7-2 generational big man in French star Victor Wembanyama.

With Cunningham out for the year, the Pistons will be a favorite to claim one of the four top spots at this year's NBA lottery.

For the lottery, the three worst teams in the league will have the best odds - 14 percent - to claim the top pick and select Wembanyama. Last year, the Pistons, Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic held the best odds. Ultimately, the ping-pong balls landed in the Magic's favor and the team selected Paolo Banchero.

Before the team's current three-game win streak, the Magic held the league's worst record and many were thinking Orlando could net a second consecutive top pick. However, with the team winning and the Pistons projected to lose, the Magic may be failing in the fall for Wembanyama.

