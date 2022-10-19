Magic vs. Pistons Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Orlando Magic is back in action, starting the season on the road against Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (0-0) is back in action tonight to kick off the 2022-23 season against the Detroit Pistons (0-0).

Tonight's match pits the two previous No. 1 overall picks against each other. Cade Cunningham begins his second season in the NBA, and he's preparing to welcome Magic forward Paolo Banchero into the league.

Banchero's highly-anticipated debut comes four months after the Magic surprisingly drafted him with the top pick. While it seemed like the Magic might select Jabari Smith Jr. or Chet Holmgren, Orlando is now all-in on Banchero.

Tonight, Banchero makes his mark as he plays on an NBA court in a regular season game for the first time in his career.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight ...

Magic vs. Pistons Broadcast Information

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 19

Wednesday, Oct. 19 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM

: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Magic vs. Pistons Injury Report

Orlando Magic

Markelle Fultz (OUT - Toe)

Gary Harris (OUT - knee)

Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)

Jalen Suggs (OUT - bone bruise)

Detroit Pistons

Nerlens Noel (OUT - foot)

Marvin Bagley III (OUT - knee)

Magic vs. Pistons Projected Starters

Orlando Magic

PG Cole Anthony

SG Jalen Suggs

SF Franz Wagner

PF Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

Detroit Pistons

PG Cade Cunningham

SG Jaden Ivey

SF Bojan Bogdanovic

PF Saddiq Bey

C Isaiah Stewart

