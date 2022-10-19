Magic vs. Pistons Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (0-0) is back in action tonight to kick off the 2022-23 season against the Detroit Pistons (0-0).
Tonight's match pits the two previous No. 1 overall picks against each other. Cade Cunningham begins his second season in the NBA, and he's preparing to welcome Magic forward Paolo Banchero into the league.
Banchero's highly-anticipated debut comes four months after the Magic surprisingly drafted him with the top pick. While it seemed like the Magic might select Jabari Smith Jr. or Chet Holmgren, Orlando is now all-in on Banchero.
Tonight, Banchero makes his mark as he plays on an NBA court in a regular season game for the first time in his career.
Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight ...
Magic vs. Pistons Broadcast Information
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 19
- Time: 7 p.m.
- TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
- Radio: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
- Live Stream: NBA League Pass
Magic vs. Pistons Injury Report
Orlando Magic
- Markelle Fultz (OUT - Toe)
- Gary Harris (OUT - knee)
- Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)
- Jalen Suggs (OUT - bone bruise)
Detroit Pistons
- Nerlens Noel (OUT - foot)
- Marvin Bagley III (OUT - knee)
Magic vs. Pistons Projected Starters
Orlando Magic
- PG Cole Anthony
- SG Jalen Suggs
- SF Franz Wagner
- PF Paolo Banchero
- C Wendell Carter Jr.
Detroit Pistons
- PG Cade Cunningham
- SG Jaden Ivey
- SF Bojan Bogdanovic
- PF Saddiq Bey
- C Isaiah Stewart
