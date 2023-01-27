Magic vs. Heat GAMEDAY Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Orlando Magic travels to face the Miami Heat tonight. Here's everything you need to know.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (18-29) is taking the Florida Turnpike down south to face their Sunshine State rivals, the Miami Heat (27-22).

Both teams are coming into tonight's game on two-game win streaks and hoping to keep it pushing to three.

The Magic won both games at home earlier this week against the Boston Celtics on Monday and Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Heat are also coming out on top at home, having beat the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday and the Celtics on Tuesday.

Tonight, either the Magic will run out or the Heat will cool off.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight's game ...

Magic vs. Heat Broadcast Information

Date: Friday, Jan. 27

Friday, Jan. 27 Time: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM

: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Magic vs. Heat Injury Report

Orlando Magic

Miami Heat

Caleb Martin (PROBABLE - quad)

Max Strus (PROBABLE - shoulder)

Haywood Highsmith (QUESTIONABLE - leg)

Duncan Robinson (OUT - finger)

Nikola Jovic (OUT - back)

Omer Yurtseven (OUT - ankle)

Magic vs. Heat Projected Starters

Orlando Magic

PG Markelle Fultz

SG Gary Harris

SF Franz Wagner

PF Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

Miami Heat

PG Kyle Lowry

SG Tyler Herro

SF Jimmy Butler

PF Caleb Martin

C Bam Adebayo

