Magic vs. Heat GAMEDAY Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (18-29) is taking the Florida Turnpike down south to face their Sunshine State rivals, the Miami Heat (27-22).
Both teams are coming into tonight's game on two-game win streaks and hoping to keep it pushing to three.
The Magic won both games at home earlier this week against the Boston Celtics on Monday and Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the Heat are also coming out on top at home, having beat the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday and the Celtics on Tuesday.
Tonight, either the Magic will run out or the Heat will cool off.
Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight's game ...
Magic vs. Heat Broadcast Information
- Date: Friday, Jan. 27
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
- Radio: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
- Live Stream: NBA League Pass
Magic vs. Heat Injury Report
Orlando Magic
Miami Heat
- Caleb Martin (PROBABLE - quad)
- Max Strus (PROBABLE - shoulder)
- Haywood Highsmith (QUESTIONABLE - leg)
- Duncan Robinson (OUT - finger)
- Nikola Jovic (OUT - back)
- Omer Yurtseven (OUT - ankle)
Magic vs. Heat Projected Starters
Orlando Magic
- PG Markelle Fultz
- SG Gary Harris
- SF Franz Wagner
- PF Paolo Banchero
- C Wendell Carter Jr.
Miami Heat
- PG Kyle Lowry
- SG Tyler Herro
- SF Jimmy Butler
- PF Caleb Martin
- C Bam Adebayo
