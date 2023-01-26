Magic Standing Pat at Trade Deadline?

The NBA Trade Deadline is coming up. Will the Orlando Magic make a move?

ORLANDO - There are just two weeks before the NBA Trade Deadline, and the Orlando Magic represents one of the biggest question marks in the league as to what it will do by Feb. 9.

While trading players on expiring contracts like R.J. Hampton and Mo Bamba could happen, there's also a decent chance the Magic enjoy a quiet deadline.

In fact, Bleacher Report believes that the Magic should hold on with who it has by the trade deadline.

"Sussing out a team that will give R.J. Hampton a shot isn't reeling in more than an afterthought second-rounder," Bleacher Report writes. "Terrence Ross and Gary Harris will appeal to contenders, but not at a first-round price point. They're both more valuable to Orlando as contributors who streamline responsibility and spacing for the youngsters. Ross is canning over 58 percent of his triples since Jan. 1, and Harris has been inserted into the starting lineup. The Magic don't have much to consider after them. Jonathan Isaac needs to play more than one actual NBA game before contemplating his future, and shopping Chuma Okeke while he's injured, again, would equate to selling low. Mo Bamba hovers right above flier territory."

The Magic has made a move at every deadline since 2018, and have even made big decisions in the middle of the season, acquiring Markelle Fultz in 2019 and trading away Nikola Vucevic in 2021. But given where the team currently sits, it could be a quiet February in central Florida this year.

