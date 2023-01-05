Magic Weather Storm, Snap Losing Streak vs. Thunder

The Orlando Magic is victorious once again after a team-oriented win against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (14-24) is starting 2023 on the right foot with a 126-115 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder (16-22) Wednesday night at Amway Center.

On a night where only nine players were available due to health and suspension, the Magic needed everyone in order to grab the win.

Orlando took advantage of Oklahoma City's lack of height and dominated inside. The team scored 70 points by the end of the first half, and every player scored between six and 11. At the end of the game, eight players scored in double figures, tying a franchise record.

The Magic led by as much as 22 and cruised through the game into the third quarter. However, the Thunder began to slowly chip away at the big deficit.

Oklahoma City brought the game to within seven points during the fourth quarter, but Orlando continued to play its brand of basketball, share the ball and responsibilities, and it worked in its favor.

December's Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month Paolo Banchero led all Magic players with 25, while Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had the most points of any player, scoring 33.

It's a nice win for the young Magic, winning a game against a Thunder squad that scored 150 the night before against the NBA-best Boston Celtics. The victory snaps a three-game losing streak and could give the team momentum going into the new year.

However, the Magic can't celebrate for too long. The Memphis Grizzlies are coming to town tomorrow night to try to rain on the parade. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

