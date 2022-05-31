Should Magic Trade For Miami Heat Sharpshooter Duncan Robinson?

ORLANDO -- One of the priorities for the Orlando Magic this offseason is to find more help from beyond the arc.

The team shot 33.1 percent from the three-point line in the 2021-22 season, good enough for 28th in team rankings.

With Gary Harris likely leaving this offseason, there will be an opening in the backcourt that the team can fill in free agency or on the trade market. And that opening could be filled by Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson.

After playing on minimum contracts in his first three NBA seasons, Robinson cashed in last summer on a 5-year, $90 million contract with the Heat. However, in the first year of his new deal, Robinson regressed. He went from averaging 13 points per game to just under 11, and his shooting percentage dropped from 44 to just under 40.

From the three-point line, Robinson made over 44 percent of his triples just two seasons ago, but now sits at just over 37 percent.

Yes, it's just one bad season, but why would the Heat want to move on from Robinson?

Max Strus took over Robinson's role and has outperformed his contract. He has a non-guaranteed deal for next season before he becomes an unrestricted free agent, and it might make sense for the Heat to clear the books on Robinson before signing Strus to a long-term deal.

On top of that, Robinson's value might continue to tank, but he could have interest this offseason, especially to a team like the Magic.

If the Magic were to trade Terrence Ross' expiring deal to the Heat, the deal could work.

A change of scenery could be exactly what Robinson needs to return to his apex, and maybe just a quick three-hour drive in the Sunshine State is what he needs.