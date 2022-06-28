Where Do Magic's Mo Bamba, Gary Harris Rank on Free Agency List?

ORLANDO - With free agency slowly creeping up on the rest of the NBA, this year's free agency class is preparing to either plant their roots in their current city or find greener pastures elsewhere.

For Orlando Magic veterans Mo Bamba and Gary Harris, there is a legitimate chance both have played their final games with the team.

According to HoopsHype, both Bamba and Harris are considered to be top-50 free agents this offseason and should have considerable interest around the league.

Bamba, the 14th-best free agent in the league, is coming off a career-best season going into restricted free agency. The Texas product averaged 10.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks, while shooting 48 percent from the field and 38.1 percent on threes in 25.7 minutes per game.

Bamba should receive interest from teams looking to add some size in the frontcourt and the Magic should listen to some sign-and-trade scenarios.

Harris, who turns 28 this offseason, made $21 million last year and is looking to cash in on another big contract. While it isn't expected to be as large as the 4-year, $84 million deal he signed back in 2018, Harris can still get a nice payday from a number of teams this summer. The Magic guard is listed as the 42nd-best free agent this offseason.

Harris is in the stage of his career where he fits better on a team contending for a championship that needs shooting off the bench.

There is potential for the Magic to sign both of these players back. However, it is more likely for Bamba to return as a 24-year-old restricted free agent who saw progress in Jamahl Mosley's system last season than it is for Harris, who likely wouldn't get playing time over younger players like Jalen Suggs, RJ Hampton and rookie Caleb Houstan.