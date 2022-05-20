Skip to main content

Magic Offseason Buzz: Mo Bamba Recruiting Donovan Mitchell to Knicks?

Bamba hasn’t left the Magic yet, but this latest social media stunt suggests he’s on his way out.

After being awarded the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday, big changes could be on the horizon for the Orlando Magic — quite literally, as big man Mo Bamba is set to hit the restricted free agency market in less than two months.

The Harlem native hasn't officially left the Magic yet, but he's already reverting back to his roots and doing his utmost to make the New York Knicks a better team.

668F44A7-1020-4ED4-9E00-F4CE6864AF11
5B66C433-C7DF-49A9-853C-40017F98C060
6761547C-9D6A-4370-AFB5-AA9EACFAC2D8

Bamba, likely on his way out of Orlando after four seasons, is the latest New York City representative to try and recruit Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell to blue and orange. Knicks fans were quick to notice that Bamba joined Mitchell's live session on Instagram with the message "come home.” Mitchell is likewise a New York native, hailing from Elmsford in Westchester County, the site of the Knicks' practice facility in Tarrytown.

Bamba's request was well-received by watchers. One further declaration, his prolonged "KNICKSSSSS" drew even further praise and only let metropolitan hoops fans' imaginations run even wilder.

Many have clamored for the Knicks to trade for Mitchell, who is at a crossroads in his Utah career after the Jazz were subjected to yet another first-round exit at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks earlier this spring. Drawing Mitchell back home wouldn't be cheap, but the Knicks have several contracts expiring in 2023 that they can use to clear space as well as the 11th overall pick awarded to them through the NBA Draft Lottery earlier this week.

668F44A7-1020-4ED4-9E00-F4CE6864AF11
News

Magic Offseason Buzz: Mo Bamba Recruiting Donovan Mitchell to Knicks?

By Geoff Magliocchetti15 seconds ago
wcj
News

Magic Forward Wendell Carter Jr. Expects Team to Be 'Lit' Next Season

By Jeremy Brener4 hours ago
jjredick
News

Magic Ex J.J. Redick In War of Words With NBA Legend: 'He Was Being Guarded By Plumbers and Firemen'

By Jeremy Brener9 hours ago
USATSI_17531396
News

NBA Free Agency: 3 Veteran Centers Magic Should Sign

By Jeremy BrenerMay 19, 2022
hammond
News

Magic GM John Hammond 'Expects to Get Calls' For No. 1 Pick Trade

By Jeremy BrenerMay 19, 2022
USATSI_18010895
News

Dick Vitale Says This Magic Target Is Most NBA-Ready Draft Prospect

By Matt GalatzanMay 19, 2022
9770636B-D1AF-4CEA-8C0C-98BC847B8F70
News

Orlando Magic Star Makes All-Rookie Team

By The Magic Insider StaffMay 18, 2022
jabarichet
News

ESPN: Magic Choosing Between Two Prospects at No. 1

By Jeremy BrenerMay 18, 2022
53342185
News

NBA Draft: Magic Have Great Success With Past No. 1 Picks

By Jeremy BrenerMay 18, 2022