NBA Mock Draft: Magic Take Jabari Smith, Pair of Arizona Wildcats in Round 2

The Magic come away with a strong haul in this mock draft.

ORLANDO - There's less than 10 days until the Orlando Magic are on the clock to start the 2022 NBA Draft, and there's still questions regarding who the team will take.

But Basketball News has its own ideas, and they believe that Jabari Smith will be the top pick for the Magic.

"At 6-foot-10, Jabari Smith has the size and shooting stroke to be an impactful stretch-four at the NBA level," BasketballNews.com writes. "Added physical strength will certainly propel his development, but his athleticism, shooting, and defensive abilities make him a high-level prospect. In addition, considering the value of floor spacing in today's game (42% 3PT), Smith is generating significant interest from NBA teams. As a result, Smith is in the mix to be the #1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft."

Smith worked out for the Magic last week and is one of the finalists to be the pick.

However, there is a little more uncertainty regarding the team's two second round picks.

In this mock draft, the Magic take Arizona college teammates Dalen Terry and Christian Koloko at Nos. 32 & 35 respectively.

Terry is a 6-7 wing who averaged eight points per game for the Wildcats last season. While he isn't the biggest scorer in the draft, Terry will come into the NBA as an established defender and an athletic freak in transition offense.

Koloko is a 7-foot center who could fill the void after likely losing Mo Bamba in free agency.

The Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year’s rejected nearly three shots per game last season and received a First-Team All-Pac 12 nod.

Despite possessing a 7-5 wingspan, Koloko does not rely strictly on his length to be an elite defender.

His strong awareness, especially when switching onto guards is rare to find at his size, but Koloko showed multiple times last season his ability to stay in front of much quicker players.

While a little bit older of a prospect at 21 years old, Koloko’s ceiling will certainly entice a team in the early second round.

And that team could be the Magic.