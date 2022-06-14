Skip to main content

Former Magic Forward Otto Porter Jr. Playing Big Role For Warriors Finals Run

Porter played three games for the Magic last season.

ORLANDO - A year ago, Otto Porter Jr. was just wrapping up his stint with the Orlando Magic after a trade from the Chicago Bulls at the NBA Trade Deadline.

At 28 years old coming off a max contract many would say was undeserving, Porter's NBA future was in doubt.

Now, Porter is one win away from his first NBA championship as a starter for the Golden State Warriors.

Porter's journey through the NBA has been a unique one, starting out as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards, where he spent the first five seasons of his career. In 2017, Porter Jr. received a max contract offer from the Brooklyn Nets that paid him north of $100 million. Given the Wizards were trying to keep the team together after reaching the second round of the playoffs, the team matched the offer.

However, things began to fizzle for Porter and the Wizards, and his contract made him the team's most overpaid player next to the injured John Wall. This forced the Wizards to deal Porter to the Chicago Bulls for a meager package including Jabari Parker and Bobby Portis.

Porter began dealing with injuries, which limited him to 54 games with the Bulls across three seasons before being the salary filler in the Nikola Vucevic trade last year.

As an expiring veteran contract on a rebuilding Magic team, Porter seldomly played for Orlando, making just three appearances for the team.

Given how dark last year ended for Porter, it's remarkable to see that he's making an impact on a team one win away from a championship.

The best part of Porter's story is the unpredictability behind it. Even during the playoffs run, Porter hasn't always been on the floor. He didn't play in the Warriors' series-clinching games against the Memphis Grizzlies and the Dallas Mavericks due to injury, but that's unlikely to happen for the NBA Finals.

The Warriors trailed 2-1 in the series before Steve Kerr made the decision to start Porter over Kevon Looney. Since then, the Warriors have taken a 3-2 lead in the series, and though Porter has scored just four points in his two starts, this adjustment has proven crucial in the turnaround against the Boston Celtics.

So if the Warriors can win Game 6 or 7 in the Finals, Magic fans will have a tiny reason to celebrate.

Otto Porter Jr.
News

Former Magic Forward Otto Porter Jr. Playing Big Role For Warriors Finals Run

By Jeremy Brener48 seconds ago
Tim Duncan Grant Hill
News

Grant Hill Reveals Details on Tim Duncan Nearly Joining Magic in 2000

By Grant AfsethJun 13, 2022
USATSI_18524846_168388359_lowres
News

NBA Finals Game 5 Preview: GOAT Stephen Curry?

By Bri AmaranthusJun 13, 2022
Paolo Banchero
News

What's Magic Target Paolo Banchero's Biggest Weakness?

By Riley SheppardJun 12, 2022
Jabari Smith
News

Magic Draft: What's Jabari Smith's Biggest Weakness?

By Riley SheppardJun 12, 2022
Chet Holmgren
News

Chet Holmgren Magic Draft Profile: What's His Biggest Weakness?

By Riley SheppardJun 12, 2022
gettyimages-1240695424-594x594
News

Ex-Magic Legend Shaquille O'Neal's Son Secures Draft Workout With Lakers

By Dalton TriggJun 11, 2022
RJ Hampton Stephen Curry
News

Magic Guard RJ Hampton on Stephen Curry: 'Best Shape of Any NBA Player Ever'

By Jeremy BrenerJun 11, 2022
Paolo Banchero, NBA Draft, Orlando Magic
News

Grant Hill Reveals Paolo Banchero as NBA Draft Preference for Magic

By Grant AfsethJun 11, 2022