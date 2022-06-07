Skip to main content

Magic Target Paolo Banchero: The Next Jayson Tatum?

Are they clones?

ORLANDO - Potential No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum have a lot in common.

Both were McDonald's All Americans. Both of them played for Coach K and the Duke Blue Devils. Both are playmakers in the frontcourt.

And barring any unforeseen circumstances, both will be top 3 picks in the NBA Draft.

Tatum was already the No. 3 overall pick in 2017, and Banchero will have his fate determined on June 23 during this year's NBA Draft.

The only difference between the two? Tatum's five years older and leading his Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals, while Banchero hasn't had the opportunity yet. But Tatum's success could be a sign of things to come.

In a striking video showing Tatum's Celtics highlights alongside Banchero's Duke highlights, it's amazing how similar the pair move.

Tatum is a remarkable playmaker in the frontcourt, able to get buckets usually whenever he pleases, and if Banchero were to join the Orlando Magic, he would play a similar role.

At the end of the video, Coach K is interviewed following a game where he beams with pride about Banchero.

"It's just that grit and that determination," Krzyzewski said. "Paolo, a couple of his moves ... you could see it on his face, holy mackerel! That's the guy! I coach that guy!"

Tatum's grit and determination has led him to three Conference Finals appearances in his first five seasons in the NBA, including a Finals appearance this season. If the Magic draft him with its No. 1 pick and Banchero matches Tatum, there could be a really bright future in Orlando.

