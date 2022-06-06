Orlando Magic Release Preseason Schedule: All Games, Dates, Times

ORLANDO - It's been about two months since the Orlando Magic last played a regular season game and fans are itching to see them back on the court.

While fans will be able to catch a glimpse of them during next month's Summer League, that roster will only feature rookies and training camp invitees.

The core of the team will have to wait until the preseason to step back onto the court for the Magic, but after Monday's announcement, we know now when that will be.

Here's a look at the games for the Magic:

The Magic are set to start the preseason with three road games. The opener comes against the Memphis Grizzlies on Oct. 3 at 8 p.m., followed by a Texas two-step back-to-back against the San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 6 & 7, with both games scheduled for an 8:30 p.m. tipoff.

Then the Magic return to Orlando for its home opener against the Grizzlies at 7 p.m. on Oct. 11. The preseason closes out three days later when the Cleveland Cavaliers come to town for a 7 p.m. tip on Oct. 14.

During the preseason, depending on injuries, we'll get to see how the No. 1 pick fits into the current team, how Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs have improved from Year 1 to Year 2 and possibly Jonathan Isaac's return after two years away from the court.

It will also be an opportunity to see which of the fringe players on the roster will make the team and which players will not.