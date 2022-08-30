Orlando Magic Forward Paolo Banchero: Best Rookie in Five Years?

In a survey among 15 NBA executives, Banchero was predicted to be the best player among the 2022 draft class.

ORLANDO - Before even suiting up for his first NBA game, Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero is already predicted to be the best player in his draft class.

In a survey among 15 NBA executives, the 6-10 Duke product tied fellow rookie Chet Holmgren to be the best player among the 2022 draft class in five years.

"I don't think it will be empty minutes," a Western Conference scout said of Banchero's first season in Orlando. "He will be able to play the role this year that in five years he will be playing, because his body is developed enough. He's what people are looking for: length, size, athleticism…so when you bring all that together, he's most transferable from now to five years."

Banchero showcased his impressive potential during the NBA Summer League before the Magic shut him down after two games. He averaged 20 points, five rebounds, six assists, 2.5 steals, and one block per game in Las Vegas.

High expectations have been nothing new for Banchero, as the rookie has already been slotted as a top ten power forward in the association according to HoopsHype, ranking above teammate Wendell Carter Jr.

“I would put Paolo [Banchero] on a tier by himself, then a gap, and then start with the other guys,” one talent evaluator told Action Network.

As a cornerstone piece for the Magic’s rebuild, Banchero has been a large part of why the team currently possesses one of the best young cores in the NBA that is hopeful for a playoff berth this season.

