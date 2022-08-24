Orlando Magic Forward Wendell Carter Jr: Top 25 NBA Power Forward?

Carter will look to replicate last season where he posted career highs in points (15.0) rebounds (10.5) and three-pointers made (1.1).

ORLANDO - After a career year last season, Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. is being recognized for the impact he made on both ends of the floor.

In its recent rankings of the top power forwards in the league, HoopsHype placed Carter in the No. 21 slot, just below the likes of the Phoenix Suns Cam Johnson and former Magic forward Aaron Gordon.

In the same rankings, No. 1 pick and franchise cornerstone Paolo Banchero was placed in the No. 10 spot, giving the Magic two of the top 22 power forwards in the association.

“There are questions on whether Carter will be able to replicate that success next season or even improve upon it based on what his role will be,” HoopsHype said.

The 23-year-old is coming off a year where he posted career-highs in points (15.0), rebounds (10.5), assists (2.8) and three-point makes (1.1). He also ranks in the 99th percentile among centers in time spent defending shooting guards and 90th percentile in time spent guarding small forwards.

And in those moments guarding smaller players on the perimeter, he did not disappoint, allowing the second-fewest points per isolation possession in the league.

With Carter under contract until 2026, and a young foundation of Banchero, Franz Wagner, Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs, the Magic will look to clinch its first playoff berth since 2020.

