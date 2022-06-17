Skip to main content

Where Does Magic Rank in ESPN Power Rankings?

The Magic isn't spreading around the league.

ORLANDO - With the 2022 NBA season now complete, all 30 NBA teams are back at square one, eyeing the 2023 NBA title.

And even though meaningful games towards that next championship won't take place for another four months, it's never too early to take a peak at each team's outlook going into the season.

ESPN isn't a major fan of the Orlando Magic's outlook, ranking the team 30th in its "way-too-early" power rankings.

There is finally a little excitement again in Orlando surrounding this young group's future. That's because the No. 1 pick in next week's draft gives more hope to an organization in desperate need of it. No matter which direction the Magic take with the first pick, they have to trust that second-year coach Jamahl Mosley and his staff will continue to develop Markelle Fultz, Wendell Carter Jr., Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs. On top of the needed improvements from the younger players, the Magic have to trust that Jonathan Isaac will make an impact next year after missing the last two seasons while rehabbing from an ACL injury suffered in the 2020 NBA Bubble.

The Magic held the league's second-worst record last season at 22-60, squeaking out two games ahead of the Houston Rockets, who ranked 29th on this list.

With several talented young players, the Magic is oozing with potential, but that's all that is at this moment. The potential on paper looks strong, but until it is proven on the court, the Magic won't earn the respect of critics.

