Magic Guard Cole Anthony: 'We Will Win More Than 22 Games Next Season'

The Magic guard vows the team will be better next season.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic held the league's second-worst record this past season at just 22-60.

But Magic guard Cole Anthony believes that the team will be better next season.

"We will win more than 22 games next season," Anthony said in a recent cars.com commercial.

Anthony was shooting a commercial with two kids for cars.com when the question popped up, and the soon-to-be third-year guard has higher expectations for the team next season.

If the team is going to improve from its last place finish in the Eastern Conference, Anthony is going to be a major part of it.

Anthony shined in his first full season as the starting point guard, leading the team with 16.3 points per game, an improvement from the 12.9 points per game in his rookie season.

The team is also expected to have Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz ready and healthy at the start of the season, and both should bring an overall elevated talent level to the team.

On top of that, the team will have a full offseason for Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner to get acclimated. Both players were top-10 picks entering their rookie seasons this past year, and an improvement is expected in both player's games.

Not to mention the team holds the No. 1 pick in next week's draft, and whether that pick ends up being Auburn's Jabari Smith or Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren, either player will bring the team to newer heights next season and the chances of the team winning more than 22 games are looking good.