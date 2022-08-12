Skip to main content

Magic Starting 5: Bill Russell's No. 6 Retired By League

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. RUSSELL'S NO. 6 RETIRED

"Bill Russell’s unparalleled success on the court and pioneering civil rights activism deserve to be honored in a unique and historic way. Permanently retiring his No. 6 across every NBA team ensures that Bill’s transcendent career will always be recognized," said commissioner Adam Silver."

2. PAUL GEORGE SPEAKS ON PAOLO-MURRAY DRAMA

"In the days following Sunday's antics between Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero and Atlanta Hawks All-Star Dejounte Murray, many fans have weighed in. One of those fans happens to be Los Angeles Clippers All-Star Paul George, who answered a question from a fan asking him for his reaction on his Twitch stream."

3. CAPTAIN EVAN FOURNIER

"Former Orlando Magic wing Evan Fournier may not play for the team anymore, but he's still doing magical things."

4. ELFRID PAYTON CLOSE TO SIGNING?

"Or actually, for almost four years of moments for the No. 10 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, as the 6-3 point guard served as a starter with the Orlando Magic, collecting accolades right from the beginning, including a Rookie of the Month award, a handful of triple-doubles and 63 starts."

5. MAGIC FACT OF THE DAY

The only player to wear No. 6 for the Magic was Patrick Ewing from 2001-02. It was Ewing's final NBA season as a player. He also coached the Magic from 2007-12.

