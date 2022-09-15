Magic Starting 5: Jonathan Isaac, Cole Anthony Underrated?

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. 2020 NBA RE-DRAFT: WHERE DOES COLE ANTHONY GO?

"With the selection of Cole Anthony at No. 15, Orlando aimed for its point guard of the future, something the North Carolina product has proven he's already capable of living up to. Headed into his third season, Anthony is already 27th in career points amongst all Magic draft picks in franchise history."

2. JONATHAN ISAAC: DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR?

"When Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac last played an NBA game, he looked like a future Defensive Player of the Year contender for years to come. But an ACL tear has held Isaac out the past two years, hindering the former No. 6 pick to add onto an impressive 136 game sample size to begin his career."

3. LUKA DONCIC, SLOVENIA ELIMINATED FROM EUROBASKET

"Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic could not lead Slovenia to a win over Poland in EuroBasket 2022 play. Despite being a 13.5-point favorite heading into the game, Slovenia suffered a shocking 90-87 loss, resulting in their elimination."

4. EUROBASKET UPDATE

After beating Slovenia, Poland advances to the semifinals to face France. Tipoff is Friday at 11:15 a.m.

Franz Wagner and Germany will face Spain at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

5. MAGIC FACT OF THE DAY

Magic forward Jonathan Isaac played his last NBA game on August 2, 2020. He scored four points in 15 minutes of action before tearing his ACL.

