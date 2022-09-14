Given his importance to a young Orlando team, it's clear that Anthony is growing into a star.

Looking back on the 2020 NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic made arguably its best backcourt selection since taking Victor Oladipo with the No. 2 overall pick in 2013.

With the selection of Cole Anthony at No. 15, Orlando aimed for its point guard of the future, something the North Carolina product has proven he's already capable of living up to.

Headed into his third season, Anthony is already 27th in career points amongst all Magic draft picks in franchise history. This isn't necessarily a stat to write home about, but it proves that Anthony has been a consistently productive players despite failing to play more than 65 games in each of his first two seasons.

Given the fact that he led the Magic last season in scoring (16.3), assists per game (5.7), and minutes per game (31.7), it's clear Anthony is growing into a star. He also failed to reach the double-digit scoring mark in just 10 games, while surpassing the 30-point mark on three separate occasions.

Bleacher Report recently constructed its own hypothetical re-draft for 2020. But is Anthony being overlooked as a top-10 pick in this scenario?

Here's the top 15:

No. 1 - LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets (originally picked No. 3)

No. 2 - Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves (originally picked No. 1)

No. 3 - Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers (originally picked No. 12)

No. 4 - Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies (originally picked No. 30)

No. 5 - Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers (originally picked No. 21)

No. 6 - Immanuel Quickley, New York Knicks (originally picked No. 25)

No. 7 - Obi Toppin, New York Knicks (originally picked No. 8)

No. 8 - Onyeka Okongwu, Atlanta Hawks (originally picked No. 6)

No. 9 - Saddiq Bey, Detroit Pistons (originally picked No. 19)

No. 10 - Devin Vassell, San Antonio Spurs (originally picked No. 11)

No. 11 - Patrick Williams, Chicago Bulls (originally picked No. 4)

No. 12 - Deni Avdija, Washington Wizards (originally picked No. 9)

No. 13 - Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic (originally picked No. 15)

No. 14 - Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons (originally picked No. 16)

No. 15 - James Wiseman, Golden State Warriors (originally picked No. 2)

While the top three is certainly filled with franchise-defining talent, one could make an argument that Anthony deserves to at least be in the No. 10 spot or higher based on performance and overall growth since being drafted.

Perhaps Orlando's lack of team success since Anthony's arrival is reason for him to not be considered as a top-10 pick when looking back.

Regardless, he likely cares little what the outside world thinks and is ready to prove wrong the teams that passed up on him as he begins year No. 3.

