Skip to main content
Magic Starting 5: Gary Harris Injures Knee; Franz Wagner Shines in Europe

Magic Starting 5: Gary Harris Injures Knee; Franz Wagner Shines in Europe

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

Mike Watters/USA Today Sports

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. GARY HARRIS TEARS MENISCUS

"Now with this injury, the outlook is bleak for Harris. He was already struggling to find minutes in a crowded, young backcourt and if this injury keeps him out during the start of training camp when these young players are improving, it could knock Harris out of the rotation completely."

2. JALEN SUGGS: MOST TO PROVE?

"The 21-year-old had an up-and-down rookie campaign, posting averages of 11.8 points, 4.4 assist, and 3.6 rebounds with shooting splits of 36/21/77 over 48 games. Despite suffering multiple injuries that held him out nearly half the season, Suggs still showed immense promise, most notably on the defensive side of the ball."

3. FRANZ WAGNER, GERMANY BEAT LUKA DONCIC, SLOVENIA

"On Sunday, Wagner was Germany’s second-leading scorer with 16 points as they defeated Luka Doncic’s Slovenia in blowout fashion, 90-71. Wagner’s teammate Dennis Schroder led Germany with 17 points and 10 assists."

4. KD TO THE KNICKS?

"While Durant has kept his individually dominant pace alive on the floor (last season's 29.9-point average being his best since his 2013-14 MVP campaign in Oklahoma City), the Nets have struggled to fulfill their championship potential since he first took to the Brooklyn hardwood in 2020."

5. MAGIC FACT OF THE DAY

The Magic's largest win in franchise history came on February 20, 1995 ... a 152-104 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Shaquille O'Neal led all scorers with 30 points.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Franz Wagner
News

Magic Starting 5: Gary Harris Injures Knee; Franz Wagner Shines in Europe

By Jeremy Brener
Gary Harris
News

Magic Guard Gary Harris Tears Meniscus; When Could He Return?

By Jeremy Brener
Jalen Suggs Draft
News

Magic Guard Jalen Suggs: Most to Prove This Season?

By Riley Sheppard
Paolo Banchero Chet Holmgren
News

ROY Odds: Magic's Banchero Favored After Holmgren Injury?

By Jeremy Brener
Donovan Mitchell
News

Donovan Mitchell to Magic? Trade Idea Brings All-Star to Orlando

By Jeremy Brener
Chet Holmgren
News

Magic Starting 5: Chet Holmgren Out For Year; Tommy Kuhse Signs With New Team

By Jeremy Brener
Tommy Kuhse
News

Magic Summer League Star Signs With Spurs: Details

By Zach Dimmitt
9E35EE90-7587-4DCA-955E-F1165EE78D17
News

Thunder’s Chet Holmgren Out For Season; Did Magic See This Coming?

By Dalton Trigg
Tracy McGrady Kobe Bryant
News

Magic Starting 5: Looking Back on 'Kobe Day'

By Jeremy Brener