Magic Starting 5: Gary Harris Injures Knee; Franz Wagner Shines in Europe

1. GARY HARRIS TEARS MENISCUS

"Now with this injury, the outlook is bleak for Harris. He was already struggling to find minutes in a crowded, young backcourt and if this injury keeps him out during the start of training camp when these young players are improving, it could knock Harris out of the rotation completely."

2. JALEN SUGGS: MOST TO PROVE?

"The 21-year-old had an up-and-down rookie campaign, posting averages of 11.8 points, 4.4 assist, and 3.6 rebounds with shooting splits of 36/21/77 over 48 games. Despite suffering multiple injuries that held him out nearly half the season, Suggs still showed immense promise, most notably on the defensive side of the ball."

3. FRANZ WAGNER, GERMANY BEAT LUKA DONCIC, SLOVENIA

"On Sunday, Wagner was Germany’s second-leading scorer with 16 points as they defeated Luka Doncic’s Slovenia in blowout fashion, 90-71. Wagner’s teammate Dennis Schroder led Germany with 17 points and 10 assists."

4. KD TO THE KNICKS?

"While Durant has kept his individually dominant pace alive on the floor (last season's 29.9-point average being his best since his 2013-14 MVP campaign in Oklahoma City), the Nets have struggled to fulfill their championship potential since he first took to the Brooklyn hardwood in 2020."

5. MAGIC FACT OF THE DAY

The Magic's largest win in franchise history came on February 20, 1995 ... a 152-104 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Shaquille O'Neal led all scorers with 30 points.

