Magic Starting 5: Franz Wagner Leads Germany to 3-0 EuroBasket Start

1. SATURDAY: WIN AGAINST BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

"Germany outscored Bosnia and Herzegovina 28-11 in the third quarter to take a 12-point lead going into the fourth quarter, allowing the team to cruise to its second straight victory to kick off the tournament. Wagner shined for his home country, leading his team in scoring with 18 points. Free agent point guard Dennis Schroder also scored 18, while Indiana Pacers center Daniel Theis scored just two points."

2. SUNDAY: OT WIN AGAINST LITHUANIA

"Wagner had a chance to win the game for Germany at the end of the first overtime, but he missed the game-winning bucket, sending the game to a second OT. Wagner struggled in the second overtime, but free agent point guard Dennis Schroder took over. Schroder scored five of his 25 points to help push Germany ahead, but it came down to defense at the very end. Lithuania had a chance to tie the game with five seconds to go, but Brazdeikis missed the layup. Lithuania grabbed the rebound and chucked up a three at the end, but the shot never found the bottom of the net."

3. LUKA SUFFERS FIRST EUROBASKET LOSS

"Entering Sunday's matchup against Bosnia, Doncic held an 11-0 career record when participating in EuroBasket with Slovenia."

4. FRANZ'S NEXT GAME

Wagner and the Germany national team are set to face Luka Doncic and Slovenia Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+.

5. MAGIC FACT OF THE DAY

Entering play Monday, Germany is the only 3-0 team at EuroBasket 2022.

