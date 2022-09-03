Germany 92, Bosnia 82: Magic's Franz Wagner Leads Country to Another EuroBasket Win

ORLANDO - Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner is all smiles Saturday after leading the German National Team to another win in EuroBasket pool play, a 92-82 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Wagner and Germany struggled in the first half, trailing 47-42 going into halftime, but the momentum began to shift slowly as the game reached the second half.

Germany outscored Bosnia and Herzegovina 28-11 in the third quarter to take a 12-point lead going into the fourth quarter, allowing the team to cruise to its second straight victory to kick off the tournament.

Wagner shined for his home country, leading his team in scoring with 18 points. Free agent point guard Dennis Schroder also scored 18, while Indiana Pacers center Daniel Theis scored just two points.

For Bosnia and Herzegovina, Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic scored a game-high 21 points on 8 of 18 shooting from the field.

It's clear after two games that Wagner plays a key role for the team and their success as a group will likely be tied to the Magic's young forward.

Wagner's EuroBasket run could give him an advantage going into the season as he's playing at a high level against top-tier talent. As long as he stays healthy, he could become a sparkplug for the Magic early on in the season.

Germany's EuroBasket run continues Sunday morning against Lithuania. Tipoff is set for 8:30 a.m.

