Magic Starting 5: Markelle Fultz Makes Bold Prediction

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

Start your day off with ‘Magic Starting 5,’ where we look at five of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Orlando Magic.

1. MARKELLE'S BOLD PREDICTION

"Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz is eagerly waiting for his return to the court this season, especially because he has high hopes for his team this season."

2. FRANZ WAGNER: THE NEXT DIRK?

"They have come. And they have gone. And they never really become 'The Next Dirk.' Still, that is what is being said about fellow German and member of the German National team - and member of the Orlando Magic - forward Franz Wagner."

3. NEW WIN PROJECTIONS

"With the NBA releasing the 2022-2023 schedule on Wednesday, sportsbooks followed suit, releasing their future odds for next season. And the oddsmakers from DraftKings would not bet their life savings on the Orlando Magic youth."

4. DENNIS SAVES THE DAY?

"As the U.S. government works to bring home detained WNBA star Brittney Griner, a former NBA star wants to travel to Russia to help. Dallas native Dennis Rodman announced this weekend he plans to get involved. 'I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl,' Rodman said. 'I’m trying to go this week.'"

5. MAGIC FACT OF THE DAY

In his rookie season, Magic guard Jalen Suggs averaged 11.8 points per game while shooting 36 percent from the floor and just 21 percent from beyond the three-point line. He'll look to improve those numbers in his second season.