'Dirk Is Like Michael Jordan for German Kids': Franz Wagner, Magic Heir to Mavericks Legend Nowitzki?

They have come. And they have gone. And they never really become “The Next Dirk.”

Still, that is what is being said about fellow German and member of the German National team - and member of the Orlando Magic - forward Franz Wagner.

“I truly think he be a Dirk Nowitzki like, or Hedo Turkoglu for Turkey type of National Team star for his country,” The Penny and Pops Podcast said. “He has the tools, it's about him not deferring so much to his more experienced but less talented teammates, he is the best player for Germany, not (Dennis Schroder), not (Daniel Theis).”

Is it extremely lofty praise to say that Wagner - yet to turn age 21 - is the best player on his country’s team? Maybe not, as in his first outing for Germany recently, Wednesday, a “friendly” against Belgium in preparation for Eurobasket, Wagner looked like the best player on the floor, finishing with a team-high 23 points on 7-of-13 shooting to go along with five rebounds.

Wagner, the younger brother of Orlando's Moritz Wagner, shares Dirk’s background, of course. He has a similar frame at 6-10, 220 (two inches shy of Dirk). And he’s a big who can shoot and score, not only at the international level but also as a first-round rookie last year in Orlando, where he was a starter and averaged 15 points per.

Does that translate into someday truly earning a comparison to Dirk, not only the greatest Mav ever (with Luka Doncic in hot pursuit) but also one of the handful of greatest NBA performers ever?

Wagner himself is modest about the concept, calling Dirk his "idol'' and adding, 'Dirk Is Like Michael Jordan for German kids.''

Wagner’s full role in Orlando is yet to be clearly defined. … making it all the more difficult to guess at his ceiling. But the Michael Jordan mention matters, for this we know: Just as with a series of all of those “Baby Jordan” pretenders, it’s almost not fair to try to draw parallels.

Wagner as Dirk? Check back in 20 years and we’ll let you know.